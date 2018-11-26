The complex is an accumulation of the original Breuer structure and respectful additions that continue the original legacy and architectural character.
A linear swimming pool in the back of the property runs parallel to the central axis.
Designed to mimic a natural gorge, the Iron Maiden House features rock-like building volumes bisected with river-like water features.
The king of kinetic architecture, architect Olson Kundig, discusses the River House, where manually operated gizmos move massive walls and windows.
The open-plan interior has been sheathed in light-colored wood to create a sense of enclosure, as well as an escape from the modern world. The low-lying exterior decks have been designed to not require railings, ensuring the sightline to the surrounding wilderness goes unimpeded.
Outdoor stairs lead to an accessible rooftop deck that offers 360-degree views. Kliplock metal sheeting clads the roof.
The secluded and tranquil setting is a complete departure from the clients' former home in an inner Melbourne suburb.
“Screening along the east provides some visual protection from the neighbouring properties whilst not compromising any of the views or natural light, which fills the living space and kitchen from morning until late afternoon,” adds Chris.
Built as a warehouse, this 2,200-square-foot, one-bedroom home in East London kept its original layout, but now has an open bedroom on the mezzanine level.
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
The floating sauna has an oak frame and is cladded in larch, materials chosen for their ability to withstand the elements without the use of any chemicals.
Rather than opting for the schematic, open-plan design of the renovated Queensland worker's cottage, the formalized living, sitting, and dining areas are compartmentalized; each room is dedicated to their function.
Three bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the first level. Each room can adapt to accommodate a varying number of occupants.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
White concrete panel cladding and corrugated steel roof panels give this cabin a crisp, geometric form that almost melts into the landscape on bleary, snowy days.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
Another home by WT Architecture, The Mill is a former threshing mill transformed into a modern holiday home. Abandoned for 70 years prior to its renovation, the structure required significant work. The majority of the interior spaces are open-concept and lined with plywood and pine planks, and additional windows allow for views to the valley.
