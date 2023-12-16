Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior, making it out of wood or steel.
It takes around a month for Villa to clear the site for construction and lay the stem wall foundation.
The prefab homes are built from a structure of 8-foot-long glulam (a robust, structural material made of laminated wood) sections sourced from Western Archrib.
