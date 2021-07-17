"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
Limestone used on the exterior was employed inside as well, creating material continuity on the interior and exterior. Minimalistic bi-folding doors separate the screened porch from the voluminous pine-clad family room.
Galvalume zinc-coated metal, a local building material, is used throughout the area on corn granaries and barn roofs.
Local materials and a restrained, natural palette allow the surroundings to sing at this family getaway.
Scott and Furman play guitar in the new dining room, which has become the creative engine room of the home.
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
The herringbone brick floor bridges the dining room and screen porch, which are delineated by a set of custom glass-and-steel doors.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
The new dining room and screened porch extend from the kitchen, allowing the living room to feel more spacious.
Homeowner Scott Ballew bought his 1925-bungalow in Travis Heights after returning to Austin following stints in Los Angeles and Seattle. "Growing up in Austin, this was always the bohemian part of the city,
The house has a front door, but it’s actually not the main entrance: That’s found around the side, via a soothing, wood-lined courtyard. It’s a natural space for outdoor entertaining, too, thanks to the built-in fireplace and bench.
The back of the property has a relatively private feel for a downtown location. The living room opens out to the garden through two glazed walls, while the trellis cladding of the mudroom echoes the screens at the front of the home.