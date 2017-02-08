The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
Here's another view of the mid-century ceramics the couple collects and displays around the house.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.