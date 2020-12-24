On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
Inside Out Architecture renovated an apartment in the Clerkenwell section of central London, removing interior walls to create an open, loft-like living space. The architects were taken in by the "dramatic geometry" of the existing board-formed concrete ceiling, and their design maintained and emphasized its dynamic criss-crosses and texture.
The flooring in the hallway, and elsewhere in the apartment, is manor oak by Kährs. Photo by Jim Stephenson.
Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side.
Dominated by a massive concrete fireplace, the living room overlooks the sea. Radiant-heat concrete floors keep the house cozy during winter.
To add more space to her petite Florence apartment originally designed by Roberto Monsani, architect Silvia Allori incorporated fold-down furniture and storage into the white laminate walls that also support bookshelves.
Pendant lights are lights that hang from a cable, cord, or pipe from an attachment at a ceiling. They primarily provide light in a downward direction, known as a downlight.
The living and dining area have ceilings that reach as high as 25-feet in sections.
The cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.
The white marble backsplash of this tiny, open kitchen is gracefully juxtaposed against the rustic feel of this 19th-century former banana warehouse conversion in Barcelona.
A literal floor to ceiling covering of glass covers the front entrance.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
Amagansett Container House floor plans
Two signature features of MB Architecture–designed prefabs are a double-height space and a wide staircase. “We love the wide staircase—it becomes a place to sit, and watch sunsets,” says Behrooz.
The architecture follows the natural contours of the wedge-shaped site: the building is placed on higher ground on the site’s wider east end, while exterior decking steps down to the pool to the west.
Taking advantage of the double-height space, the architects created a wall of windows to flood the living area with natural light and frame west-facing views. “At sunset, rays of light literally go all the way through the house,” note the architects.
The container house is designed to wrap around an existing oak tree.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
RBA Studio Floor Plan and Sections
