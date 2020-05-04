The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The star of each unit is the double-height living room, featuring a dramatic wall of windows framed by exposed masonry block walls. Shown here, Unit No 3. was restored several years ago by Ernesto Cragnolino of Alterstudio and Krista Whitson of Mel Lawrence Architects, who used the apartment as their personal residence.
Each of the apartments offer intimate indoor-outdoor living via spacious private terraces.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
First built in 1981, the main house sits in the middle of a farm, overlooking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Squibnocket Pond. Clad in cedar-shake siding, the home follows the traditional Cape Cod style.
The 6,500-square-foot property is neatly tucked away in the canyons of Malibu, California, and it enjoys panoramic ocean and mountain views. Measuring nearly five and a half acres, the impressive estate is studded with towering eucalyptus and lush, native flora.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
By scouring shops, sales, and auctions, George Marrone amassed a giant trove of postwar furniture. He and his partner, Michael Nocera, applied that same work ethic to a 1959 home in Wilmington, Delaware, which they patched up over two years. The couple’s bulldogs stand guard at the flagstone entrance. The door, still with its Space Age knobs, is painted Flaming Torch by Behr. The brass wallhanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
Simple shed roof design with steel siding gives the home texture.
As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs to create an accessible design that was decades ahead of his time, including thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house.
Built in 1937, Taliesin West was an experiment in desert living that evolved at the hands of Wright and his apprentices until he passed in 1959. Meant to be a refuge from the harsh winters of the Midwest, the complex—which grew to include a drafting studio, dining facilities, three theaters, a workshop, Wright’s office and private living quarters, and apprentice and staff residences—takes direct inspiration from the arid landscape. Over the years, Wright continually rethought previous design solutions and rebuilt sections of Taliesin West with the assistance of his apprentices. Today, the complex continues to be the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and School of Architecture.
Also known as Still Bend, Schwartz House was designed as part of a LIFE Magazine competition in 1938, in which the publication commissioned eight architects to design a "dream house" for four typical American families. The design became reality when Bernard Schwartz commissioned the architect to build the home for his family in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Modified for the site, the 1940 house boasts classic Wright touches like red tidewater cypress board, huge windows, and interiors in harmony with the natural surroundings.
Cozy on up to the bespoke bar and enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail with views of Antwerp.
His Labrooy's 911 series, four pink Porsche 911 Carrera RS float as if weightless near a Palm Springs midcentury home.
Designed by Arthur Witthoefft of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in 1961, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom midcentury house is set in the woods of Armonk, New York. The 5,000-square-foot home features full-height walls of glass, a wraparound floating terrace, and a quiet deck that overlooks the site's sylvan surroundings.
The 20-foot-long domed atrium is flooded with natural light.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Mdina, Malta (King’s Landing) During the first season of Game of Thrones, sunny Mdina was the backdrop for King’s Landing. A walled city tracing its roots back over 4,000 years, it once served as Malta’s capital. Its entrance gate is spotted, for instance, when Ned Stark bids adieu to Catelyn Stark, and the relaxing, pretty Mesquita Square is where Jaime Lannister and his men attacked Ned. Often dubbed the "the silent city," Mdina is a showcase of notable medieval and baroque architecture. A quick drive away is the 17th-century San Anton Palace, now the residence and office of the President of Malta, where its courtyard is portrayed on screen as the Red Keep stables. Although its staterooms are rarely open to the public, the palace’s lovely gardens, strewn with sculptures and ponds, is well worth visiting.
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
23 Beekman has been featured in fashion shoots, TV shows, and movies—including a memorable fire drill scene from director Wes Anderson's 2001 cult favorite, "The Royal Tenenbaums."
The "steel-framed cage of balconies" frames the skyline.
The current owners employed architects Jared Della Valle and Andrew Bernheimer to update the penthouse in a manner consistent with Rudolph's original vision. Their work on 23 Beekman was awarded by the American Institute of Architecture.
“I particularly love the blue paint on the custom millwork in the small office on the second floor,” Barker says. She used paint to make an impact throughout the home without breaking the bank.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The home has two bedrooms; this master suite leads to a private deck. The bold accent wall complements the color in the dining room.
To save money, the team sourced IKEA cabinet bodies for the kitchen and den, and then built and assembled them on-site.
The owners wanted the first floor of the home to flow seamlessly from the front to the back. They called upon a friend's business for their lighting to save on costs.
