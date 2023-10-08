SubscribeSign In
General view of the extension, the kitchen bar and the exterior deck
General view of the extension, the kitchen bar and the exterior deck
Great room with custom cabinets and black plaster fireplace
Great room with custom cabinets and black plaster fireplace
The pivot door dissects the front entry, the interior entry and the adjacent atrium.
The pivot door dissects the front entry, the interior entry and the adjacent atrium.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
Open Kitchen & New Vaulted Ceiling
Open Kitchen & New Vaulted Ceiling