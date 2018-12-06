The kitchen is outfitted with appliances from Vzug.
A steel pergola creates an outdoor living space; in the summer, grape vines climb up to create a lush canopy.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
The entry is marked by a thin, cantilevered canopy hovering over the front porch.
The minimalist material palette is picked up on the interiors as well, where a black concrete fireplace plays off the polished aggregate concrete floors.
