Ben Mcdonald
"I wanted the bones of the house to be bold, strong and simple,
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
A house in Sydney combats climate change with its own ecosystem.
The van's living space is just shy of 80 square feet, but Ethan and Katelynn's access to nature makes it feel much more expansive.
Atelier Branco built 3,229 square feet of shelving units to house all of the client's texts, documents, and books.
A solar array (on the left-hand side of the photo) powers the lights and outlets (and laptops) during the day.
Floor plan of Witklipfontein Eco Lodge by GLH Architects
Copper louvres punctuate the cantilevered corner window, helping to ventilate the home.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Simple lines in the hallway.
The steps that lead from the covered patio down to the pool are crafted by a local brand, creating a connection between the built form and the site.
The flat roof, which is accessible from the first floor, has been planted with native vegetation, which will help to provide insulation as it grows.
The renovation took nearly a full year, and the family now uses the boat for vacation getaways as far as the Bahamas.
Greenhouse Home floor plan
The open kitchen sits near the spiral staircase, in between the main living room and mechanic's garage. Above the bar, clerestory windows span across the wall and into the mezzanine level.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
Floor plan of Dutchess County Painter’s Studio by GRT Architects
D-Fin House floor plan
Gaia Off-Grid Shipping Container Home exploded axonometric drawing
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
Twenty-foot sliders flank the living/dining area, providing spectacular views in both directions. The painting is by Randi Mork-Ulnes, Casper’s mother.
The principal suite offers a gabled ceiling, as well as a Juliet balcony (not pictured) overlooking the front courtyard.
