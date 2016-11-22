Living Area Bischoff’s team retained the exposed brick on the interior, painting much of it white to help the space reflect sunlight. “There was an interest in having an open, more contemporary layout, but we still wanted some sense of living in this building that’s 100 years old,” Bischoff says. “That motivated us a lot to keep the brick. It’s a very subtle echo of what the house originally was.” Enclosing the ductwork would have forced the architects to lower the ceiling or install a subpar air-conditioning system. So it was left exposed, contributing to the floor’s loftlike atmosphere. New meets old with the furnishings as well: An antique barbershop pendant provides contrast to a sculptural lamp and a rug from Anthropologie. Investment buys were made with budget in mind, like the leather sofa scored at ABC Carpet & Home’s outlet store.
“We wanted something less Euro. We used felt on one wall, herringbone floors, and walnut shelving to give it some color,” Graham Hill says.
Current Table The project grew from designer Marjan van Aubel's previous work on The Energy Collection, a cabinet with solar cell tableware, itself born out of in-depth research into the properties of color. Van Aubel collaborated with Michael Graetzel and Solaronix to develop applications for their dye-sensitized solar cells, technology that has been around for a few years, but is just starting to be fully utilized.
“I don’t even have to scrub off the plates these days,” writes Lewis. “This dishwasher does it all for me with its PowerSteam™ technology and the versatile QuadWash™ Spray Arm.” The dishwasher also feature a SmartRack™ system with adjustable holders and an optional thick rack, accommodating larger and more efficient loads. Lewis can monitor washing cycles on her phone, and even download more options through the Washing Cycle Download.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
