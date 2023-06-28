The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Current owners Scott and Kelsey Bouska worked with Landscape East & West to replenish the half-acre property.
A Lollygagger lounge chair by Loll Designs sits on the back deck.
Windows offer wraparound views in the master bedroom. The nightstands and bed are from the Matera line by Sean Yoo for Design Within Reach; the Stem lamps are from Rejuvenation. The last owner painted the walls Gentleman’s Gray by Benjamin Moore.