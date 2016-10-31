custom slatted wood island with plywood + steel top at contemporary maple + white kitchen
[addition + renovation // villa park, california] #maple#kitchen#island
From Mixed-Use to Shipping Containers, the Year's Most Exciting Projects
Modern Architecture Across the USA
July/August 2016, Vol. 16 Issue 07
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Accordion-style glass doors open the living room up to a lanai, or covered veranda, that in turn opens via a pair of retractable screens onto a pool deck. The effect is to create a single seamless space that merges the living room with the outdoors.
Ipe makes another appearance in the living room, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection. Kean sited the transom windows to capture views of the moss-covered trees in the backyard.