Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
An anodized aluminum handrail and original exposed beams in the vaulted stairwell. The minimalist staircase is crafted from the farmhouse’s original wall planks.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
Located on the house’s lower level, the bedroom is bright but soothing. The bed is flanked by custom side tables and covered with a red West Elm duvet.
A quartet of red paints (Raspberry Truffle, Million Dollar Red, Vermillion, Arroyo Red), all by Benjamin Moore, make the built-in shelving in the dining area pop. The table is a custom design made of bookmatched walnut slabs joined by lacquered butterflies. The chairs are vintage Paul McCobb lacquered in turquoise (Benjamin Moore's Aruba Blue). The Ligne Roset Ruché sofa, designed by Inga Sempé, separates the living and dining spaces. The chandelier is by David Weeks Studio.
The red Piana folding chairs are by David Chipperfield for Alessi; Garneau custom-designed the millwork tabletop and stainless-steel legs.
The Ven collection first began when Risom approached Design Within Reach with the idea of revisiting one of his older cabinet designs. The result is a series of customizable storage pieces that honor Risom's designs, updated with Hardy's contemporary twist.
The vanity countertop is Corian's Glacier White. The sconces are Glo-Ball designs by Jasper Morrison for Flos.
Hallway with old wooden door. The Stables by AR Design Studio. © Martin Gardner. upinteriors.com/go/sph68
Even the stairs reflect the materials at the heart of the project with their blend of cork, timber, and black against a white backdrop.
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
White oak takes center stage inside the main entrance. "Our inclination from the get-go was to have a lot of wood inside the house—not just on the floors, but other surfaces," Lang says. "So as we designed, it became a matter of balancing our spaces in terms of the materials we implemented, recognizing that we weren't going to put wood everywhere. That entry space happens to be an exception where the wood is just everywhere. It is the only space in the house where wood is on the floors, the walls, the ceilings, the stairs, everywhere. Not only that, but it happens to be 16 feet high—even higher than that if you consider the opening in the stairwell—so it ended up being a really dramatic space that we're pleased with and that people are drawn to."
In the kids’ bunk room, Maca designed walnut beds with built-in storage and fabric headboards, and covered each one in hand-knit blankets by Marcela Rodriguez-Chile. The giraffe sconces are from Jonathan Adler. The girls play on a hand-embroidered Olli lounger from Heath Ceramics.
The interior combines modern and more traditional elements, such as this oriental rug.
The distance between site and structure is more dramatic in the evening when light shines through the sunken glass living room.
Glimpsed from the outside, it becomes clear how an internal corridor flows through both structures at an uncommon angle.
The upper level contains the master bedroom and the kids' room. "We wanted the upstairs gallery that connects the two bedrooms to be as open as possible," principal Aljosa Dekleva says. "The rope mesh works as a fence for security, but is also performs as a multifunctional transparent wall on which one can hang different objects." A desk provides an additional workspace.
"This is what got me into collecting Polish posters," says James Dyer, the proprietor of eyeseaposters.com, a webshop with an impressive array of Polish film posters for sale." I like the perspective and bold colors used Maciej Zbikowski, one of my favorite poster artists, used."
Adrian Jones and Allison Silverman sit at their reclaimed wood dining table. Eco-mindedness is a matter-of-fact part of everyday life for the couple and the designer, Garrick Jones. “Sustainability comes from flexibility and planning for the long term,” Garrick says. “This is not a glammed-up loft.”
Fabric-clad wardrobe doors custom designed by INTERIOR-iD, along with Joseph Giles leather pulls, add texture to the master bedroom.
Bukken is a minimal home located in Fukuyama, Japan, designed by Huukei-Design. The two-story wooden structure consists of a windowless facade facing the street, along with an entrance toward the rear of the building. Natural lighting is obtained through interior courtyards that also maintain the privacy of the residents. Bamboo fencing is placed toward the rear of the building to further increase privacy.
All the rooms are cross-ventilated and a central stairwell skylight is designed to be opened in order to flush out hot air.
Designed by renowned Washington architect Robert Gurney, this home is a modern interpretation of historical revivalism. It spans over 8,000 square-feet and includes six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.
Kogan also designed almost all of the furnishings in Sophia’s bedroom.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
A guest room in this repurposed barn in the English countryside lets the ceiling do the talking. Photo by Christoffer Rudquist.
Each bedroom is designed to replicated a mini house, and follows the roof's pitch. A skylight lets in light. A custom unit made of white-painted MDF panels provides necessary storage.
The terrace deck, also part of modern addition, adds outdoor living space to the home’s upper floor. Sapote hardwood makes up the deck, which connects intimately with the home’s own nearby tree. Bamboo floors in the adjacent master bedroom offer tonal contrast, and a stainless steel and custom plastic rocking chair accents the deck space.
Four bedrooms occupy the bottom level. The beds are by Modernica and a Womb chair by Eero Saarinen sits in the corner.
