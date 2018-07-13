Subscribe to Dwell
Belinda Noemi
Interior View
The kitchen of this renovated apartment in Rome dramatically puts a deep veined marble for the counters and backsplash against the dark millwork.
The couple wanted a home where they could relax, cook meals, listen to music together, and leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind.
The kitchen counters and backsplashes are Calacatta Gold marble. The terrace barstools are Tolix Marais from Design Within Reach.
The villa features striking minimalist interiors. Thanks to multiple expansive windows, natural light is able to pour inside, creating a bright, airy vibe.
The contemporary guest kitchen has been designed and built by Danish brand VIPP.
Outer Space Landscape Architects refreshed the courtyard with new hardscaping.
A wicker sectional from Target and a custom fire table that Todd designed sit under Sunbrella shade sails.
