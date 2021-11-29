Illuminated by a wide skylight, the second level of the lofted space is currently used as an office.
Illuminated by a wide skylight, the second level of the lofted space is currently used as an office.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
According to Studio Heima—the Danish-Icelandic firm behind the project—thoughts of volcanoes with ash and lava "lying like a blanket in the landscape
According to Studio Heima—the Danish-Icelandic firm behind the project—thoughts of volcanoes with ash and lava "lying like a blanket in the landscape
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
As prefab companies work toward the future of headache-free homebuilding, Boxabl’s new Casita ADU is at the head of the pack. The "everything proof" prefab home can be towed by a pickup truck to its destination, where a team can unfold it and snap it together in roughly an hour’s time.
As prefab companies work toward the future of headache-free homebuilding, Boxabl’s new Casita ADU is at the head of the pack. The "everything proof" prefab home can be towed by a pickup truck to its destination, where a team can unfold it and snap it together in roughly an hour’s time.
A drawing shows the Casita’s layout. Homeowners interested in an ADU would be able to match the exterior to their primary dwelling.
A drawing shows the Casita’s layout. Homeowners interested in an ADU would be able to match the exterior to their primary dwelling.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
Ground-level floor plan of Facility by Carlo Parente Architecture, showing the studio and gallery spaces.
Ground-level floor plan of Facility by Carlo Parente Architecture, showing the studio and gallery spaces.
Whitney created a fresh aesthetic for the bedroom by suspending a woven pendant above the bed and adorning the built-in shelves with basket organizers and plenty of cascading plants. "[The bedroom is] small but highly functional thanks to the built-in bookshelf headboard and the concealed storage beneath the bed," says Whitney.
Whitney created a fresh aesthetic for the bedroom by suspending a woven pendant above the bed and adorning the built-in shelves with basket organizers and plenty of cascading plants. "[The bedroom is] small but highly functional thanks to the built-in bookshelf headboard and the concealed storage beneath the bed," says Whitney.
In the home's private wing, patios interspersed between the bedrooms act as spatial and sound buffers.
In the home's private wing, patios interspersed between the bedrooms act as spatial and sound buffers.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
An elevation of the entire renovated building.
An elevation of the entire renovated building.
An all-white, flower-inspired pendant lamp -- the Ikea Maskros light -- is transformed into a sleek, Sputnik-like chandelier. Some gold spray paint, gold vinyl, and clear plastic dessert cups are the key ingredients in this alteration.
An all-white, flower-inspired pendant lamp -- the Ikea Maskros light -- is transformed into a sleek, Sputnik-like chandelier. Some gold spray paint, gold vinyl, and clear plastic dessert cups are the key ingredients in this alteration.
"The more questions a client asks and I’m able to answer, the better prepared we are the day of the shoot," Pressey says. She thinks clients should always ask about a photographer’s shooting style, and what usage rights they have with the photos.
"The more questions a client asks and I’m able to answer, the better prepared we are the day of the shoot," Pressey says. She thinks clients should always ask about a photographer’s shooting style, and what usage rights they have with the photos.
While it's not your traditional backsplash material, when properly prepared and treated, wood can make for an effective, functional, and beautiful backsplash. Here, the wood backsplash matches the wood of the nearby kitchen island in an otherwise white kitchen with white cabinetry.
While it's not your traditional backsplash material, when properly prepared and treated, wood can make for an effective, functional, and beautiful backsplash. Here, the wood backsplash matches the wood of the nearby kitchen island in an otherwise white kitchen with white cabinetry.
For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, let natural light take the lead. This peaceful bedroom does just that while incorporating strips of light into the woodwork of the ceiling.
For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, let natural light take the lead. This peaceful bedroom does just that while incorporating strips of light into the woodwork of the ceiling.
The customized kitchen cabinets and the bathroom fixtures were designed by Carvalho Araújo.
The customized kitchen cabinets and the bathroom fixtures were designed by Carvalho Araújo.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
The original layout included one bunkroom, but an additional one was added to provide more than enough room for all four children and their friends. The architects clad the room in plywood to enhance the seaside vibes and added plywood bunk beds which were designed to become bleacher seating when the children watch TV.
The original layout included one bunkroom, but an additional one was added to provide more than enough room for all four children and their friends. The architects clad the room in plywood to enhance the seaside vibes and added plywood bunk beds which were designed to become bleacher seating when the children watch TV.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
The Inlet House exterior is marked by cedar shingle wood siding and ample glazing that emphasizes the views and the feeling of living in a wildlife sanctuary.
The Inlet House exterior is marked by cedar shingle wood siding and ample glazing that emphasizes the views and the feeling of living in a wildlife sanctuary.
Originally built in 1940, this 3,260-square-foot home has undergone a complete redesign, reimagining the property as a midcentury-inspired, contemporary estate. The renovation of the four-bedroom, five-bath residence also included the addition of an entirely new wing and landscaping including cacti and palm trees . Highlights of the home include an open indoor/outdoor floor plan, a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling in the great room, expansive glazing, and gorgeous desert landscaping across the 16,000-square-foot lot. The iconic home also comes with a bit of local history, as it was previously owned by Florian Boyd, the former Mayor of Palm Springs from 1953 to 1957.
Originally built in 1940, this 3,260-square-foot home has undergone a complete redesign, reimagining the property as a midcentury-inspired, contemporary estate. The renovation of the four-bedroom, five-bath residence also included the addition of an entirely new wing and landscaping including cacti and palm trees . Highlights of the home include an open indoor/outdoor floor plan, a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling in the great room, expansive glazing, and gorgeous desert landscaping across the 16,000-square-foot lot. The iconic home also comes with a bit of local history, as it was previously owned by Florian Boyd, the former Mayor of Palm Springs from 1953 to 1957.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
The houses are equipped with rainwater capture and reuse mechanisms, and photovoltaic panels for solar energy.
The houses are equipped with rainwater capture and reuse mechanisms, and photovoltaic panels for solar energy.
Billed as "ecosystemic," SysHaus homes are made of 100-percent recyclable raw materials, and designed for optimal energy efficiency.
Billed as "ecosystemic," SysHaus homes are made of 100-percent recyclable raw materials, and designed for optimal energy efficiency.

23 more saves

Set cover photo