The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
Headers were installed above the dining room and kitchen to provide some degree of delineation between the two "rooms."
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
"Mountain peaks, river valleys and glacial lakes sketch the sub-alpine landscape of the southern lakes – an environment revered by Jennifer Arnold and Alan Luckie. ‘It’s the wilderness of it all,’ notes Jennifer. ‘That immense space with its diamond sharp air and the ability to engage with all the elements.’ With a bare site overlooking Lake Wakatipu, they engaged architect Vaughn McQuarrie to design a shelter that would ‘sing with the music of the sun, wind and rain’. They discussed bivvies and huts, thermal efficiency and humble materials, and didn’t need (or necessarily want) the final design to resemble a traditional house."
"Named after the metre-thick cast concrete wall separating mirrored dwellings, Party Wall House traces a clean outline on a bush-clad hillside in Wellington. Answering the brief to reimagine density, Ben Mitchell-Anyon and Sally Ogle of Patchwork Architecture subvert a number of notions about duplex living. A singular roof brings elegance to a two-part project and enables efficiency in siting, retaining existing trees for both outlook and privacy."
In the Bogarts’ living room, a brick fireplace inspired by Josef Albers commands attention and changes with the daylight. The artist made the bowl filled with yellow flowers in college.
Columbus, Indiana, resident Nick Slabaugh tasked Chicago architect Grant Gibson with creating a low-cost home on a small lot near the city’s downtown. Its design references local architectural landmarks. Gibson says the building’s "low profile with a bulging roof element
