The floors, walls, and ceilings are coated in FSC-Certified laminated bleached bamboo.
Walk-in rainfall showers can be found in the bathrooms.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
