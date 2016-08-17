Apparatus's new Tassle collection consists of mouth-blown glass cylinders and bronze hardware.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
FlatBoxLed Contact Track Spotlight by Dinnebier + Blieske, produced by Mawa Design Licht- und Wohnideen GmbH.
Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.
Adrian wanted to bring a theatrical glow to the loft without using recessed lights or cluttering up the space with lamps. He consulted lighting designer and friend Paul Whitaker and found that linear LED covelights could provide low-wattage illumination with little maintenance.
VINTAGE LIGHTING STRING
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.