Polished concrete flooring continues into the three bedrooms, including the principal suite. Black-framed sliding doors lead out to the upper-level terrace.
Another view of the main living room, looking toward the kitchen. As part of the sale, the lucky buyer will also have the option to purchase the furniture, as well as the displayed art collection.
A peek at the oversized soaking tub located in the principal suite.
A central island anchors the sun-drenched kitchen. Custom cabinetry lining the back wall provide ample storage, while the open layout allows fresh breezes to move throughout.
Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston helped craft his LEED-certified residence, which is situated for uninterrupted views of the Southern California coast.
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
An outdoor shower extends off the main bathroom.
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
In the living room, an Era sofa from Lytle Pressley joins a Calder coffee table by Minotti and a Grand Repos armchair and ottoman by Antonio Citterio for Vitra. The fireplace is by Fireorb.
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Offering a completely different look, this svelte version features an exhaust hood and modern hardware.