With its ground-floor gates swung open and its second-floor awning engaged, the home becomes a welcoming interplay of glass and wood. The door open at left is just one in a ribbon of operable openings.
Floor Plan of Aladino House by Iván Bravo Arquitectos
Recycled Altrock work surfaces and larch cabinetry define the kitchen design.
"We constantly questioned—how can we fit a comfortable kitchen and a generous sink into such a compact space? And how can we hide the tap and sink away from having it always in sight?,
The bed sits a
The sides of the bed and lounge unit feature integrated storage for books and other items.
Marset’s Santorini lights were designed by Sputnik Estudio in 2014. Available in white, gray, or mustard, the outdoor lamps are inspired by fishing boat lanterns and can be customized for your space—including how many shades to place on the diffuser, the order, position, and direction.
The wireless and chargeable Globe Portable LED Lamps have no problem floating in the pool. You can choose from three modes—static in white, red, blue or green; a candle effect; or unlimited colors changing automatically.
The renovation took nearly a full year, and the family now uses the boat for vacation getaways as far as the Bahamas.
“The top of the boat was all storage, and I knew I wanted to make it into a larger outdoor space for entertaining,” Lyndsay says. The new rooftop deck provides space for sunbathing and dining upstairs.
To maximize bunk space, the captain’s bench converts into an extra bed.
The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
“Sleeping spaces are strategically configured to accommodate the family and guests,” Lyndsay says. She made sure to design the berths with ample storage.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
Design elements like white beadboard and brass hardware give the tugboat's interior a classic nautical vibe.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
The ground floor is painted all in red—a nod to the native chilcos, or fuchsia.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
Bubble wrap addition exterior
The designers were very cognizant of the cottage’s sensitive surroundings when renovating the structure.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
The residents store perishable items that don’t need refrigeration—like fruits, vegetables, onions, and garlic—in maple-lined pantry drawers.
