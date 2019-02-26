The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
The kitchen is outfitted with appliances from Vzug.
"The kitchen itself is generously proportioned, relative to the modest scale of the project, and is centered on the solid Spotted Gum countertop of the kitchen island," says Martin.
Master Closet
Read our Dwell Reports on closet systems from the June 2009 issue
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
The refrigerator is Sub-Zero, the cooktop and hood are Viking, and the oven is Miele.
The neutral color palette extends to the kitchen, which is overhung by several pendant globes.
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
In the kitchen, Walker continued an earthy color scheme. The range and wall oven are by BlueStar, the hood is from Zephyr, and the island is Caesarstone.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
A small office for Dorothee, furnished with a desk by German architect Egon Eiermann and an Eames chair, overlooks the street.
Kitchen
Back porch
The interiors of The Old Clare in Sydney, Australia
A mattress bed sits atop the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s just-under-500-square-foot abode in Greenwich Village.
Small space champion Graham Hill’s 350-square-foot apartment has an office that flips into a sleeping corner with seating cubes that can be arranged to form a bed and a curved Hufcor accordion door.
This 538-square-foot cabin overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden in the woods of Norway is designed with four slight levels and natural division of spaces and nooks for living, eating, bathing, and sleeping.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
Brisbane-based studio Owen and Vokes and Peters designed a modern kitchen addition for a traditional Queensland-style timber house. Glossy Vogue Ghiaccio kitchen tiles set off custom cabinetry built by Cooroy Joinery & Woodworks using American oak veneer and Centor doors. The dishwasher is by AEG.
Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Roberts
The kitchen features Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. pendant lights and Crate and Barrel stools. The woodblock island's leaf, at the far right, can lift upwards to expand the table when work or hosting demands it. The faucet is from KWC.
Wherever possible, Shively looked to work with local craftsmen. For example, all of the cabinetry was made by Lambright Woodworking, an Amish company in Indiana, and custom doors and trim were made by Jarzab Construction, a team of local Polish carpenters.
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.
