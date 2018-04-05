Burle Marx signature plants include the fernlike Brazilian tower tree, turquoise blooming jade vine, Philodendron Burle Marx used as a groundcover, and specimen bromeliads such as Dyckia Burle Marx. Brightly colored foliage is used in large contrasting blocks.
The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.
Stubb and her family moved to their home, located on 2.25 acres just north of Baltimore, in 2001. "The outdoors here are a big playground," she says. "We had always wanted to build something for the girls that looked natural." In the summer of 2008, they finally materialized their wish with the 128-square-foot "tree house" that they designed themselves. Drafting the plans came naturally: Laurie is the principal of Place Architecture, Inc. and her husband, Peter, is an architect at a firm that focuses on institutional projects.Photograph courtesy of Laurie Stubb.
