The Bolon Flooring and Arte Wallcoverings add texture to the space.
A peaceful space for meetings.
A painting from the Jenna Burlingham Fine Art gallery is complemented by the textured brass console and the hammered copper flower pots.
A boardroom to impress.
Julian Chichester Portobello cabinet in brass adds a touch of class to this meeting room.
Welcome to the finnCap head office in Liverpool Street, London.
Calm sophistication for the office space.
Natural accessories tone with the neutral colour palette.
The newly designed reception area of the finnCap head office.
The greenery of the succulent plants contrast against the monochrome side table.
Contemporary button-upholstered sofas in the newly designed reception area.
Bolon Flooring is a durable and stylish flooring solution for high traffic areas.
This Julian Chichester Portobello cabinet is a stylish touch to a meeting room in the London head office.
Natural materials and greenery softens the commercial office interior.
Jenna Burlingham artwork adds a focal point to this London office.
Decorative accessories you would more likely see in a classy hotel than an office space.
