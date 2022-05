The Nest Caddy is a versatile storage solution that is perfect for reorganizing in the New Year. The wood caddy can be used to store pens, pencils, and other desk items. The caddy’s lid can be used to conceal contents, or can be flipped over to hold additional items, and also can be used as a tray. The metal holder is both a way to transport the caddy, and a place to hold a tablet or display an art print.