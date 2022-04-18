The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
Mixing the old with the new in the master bedroom ensuite.
The master bedroom view!
A bath with a view in the master bedroom.
Recycled Altrock work surfaces and larch cabinetry define the kitchen design.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Simple lines in the hallway.
Unrivalled views over the ever changing Atlantic Ocean
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Floor Plan of Passive House in Monte el Pardo by Slow Studio
The home is nestled into a forested hillside overlooking the city of Madrid.
As with the rest of the rooms, the kitchen is neutral and inviting, with details like locally sourced terracotta tile adding texture to the space.
The spectacular double-height bioclimatic patio boasts a glass roof that opens and closes.
Rooms were designed with flexibility in mind.
The home's south façade features breathtaking views over the city of Madrid. To the left lies the bioclimatic patio.
Inside, two long benches allow occupants to lay comfortably along each side. A triangular wall of glass sits at one end, framing views of the surrounding landscape.
Lushna’s shingled, A-frame saunas are based on the company’s eco-friendly cabins.
The interior provides a captivating experience and a strong connection with the surrounding landscape.
This cedar-wrapped barrel sauna stands apart with its acrylic bubble end cap. Panoramic view saunas are available in lengths ranging from six to eight feet, and the larger ones can hold up to eight people.
This sauna features a separate shower and changing area that is illuminated by a large skylight and separated from the sauna by a glass panel. The unit is designed for off-the-grid use with solar panels and a wood-burning heater.
RIPAVI Oy’s saunas are wrapped in cross-laminated spruce. Their smallest model, the SOINTU1, has a compact design that is easily adaptable to mobile use—whether floating on a lake or pulled through the snow.
Iglusaunas can be found in many interesting spots around the world. The company offers smaller and larger sizes, and the unique shapes feature handcrafted shingled exteriors.
The interiors of Iglucraft’s saunas are wrapped in aspen, and they’re available with electric or wood-burning heaters.
A look at the minimalist interior, with wraparound LED lights. A large window frames your view of choice—be it a lush forest, a seaside campground, or your own backyard.
Measuring 16 feet long, the Scandinavian Sauna by Native Narrative is built on a trailer frame for easy portability.
The saunas combine a cozy, feel-good interior with a captivating 360-degree view. The interiors can be outfitted in aspen or alder wood.
Two Swiss designers breathe new life into retired gondolas by turning them into sleek, customizable saunas. The interiors are gutted, and the exteriors receive a brand-new paint job—in any color of your choice.
Trees provide welcome shade during the summer months.
A view of the completed backyard and deck off of the living area.
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.