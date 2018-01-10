The rear of the house opens to the garden, creating a layering of spaces from inside to out.
The rear of the house opens to the garden, creating a layering of spaces from inside to out.
Renovated from a 1940s ranch-style home, with many of the original materials used in the reconstruction, the homeowners love the self-reliance afforded by generating thermal energy and their rooftop garden. Photo: John Clark
Renovated from a 1940s ranch-style home, with many of the original materials used in the reconstruction, the homeowners love the self-reliance afforded by generating thermal energy and their rooftop garden. Photo: John Clark
Sonos speakers are wired throughout the house, complemented by Magico S3 standing speakers in the family room. The leather Lama lounger is by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba for Zanotta.
Sonos speakers are wired throughout the house, complemented by Magico S3 standing speakers in the family room. The leather Lama lounger is by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba for Zanotta.
New Angled Cube rear addition
New Angled Cube rear addition
New rear addition
New rear addition
Masseria Battimuro, Ostuni
Masseria Battimuro, Ostuni
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
Main Stay House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Charles Davis Smith
Main Stay House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Charles Davis Smith
The Pavilion House's outer wall encircles a snaking courtyard that connects many of the home's interior spaces. After a step inside the lipstick red door, guests are greeted with an entrance into the home's exterior or to private patio on the left. Within that outer wall, both indoor and outdoor spaces appear to be one in the same.
The Pavilion House's outer wall encircles a snaking courtyard that connects many of the home's interior spaces. After a step inside the lipstick red door, guests are greeted with an entrance into the home's exterior or to private patio on the left. Within that outer wall, both indoor and outdoor spaces appear to be one in the same.
The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living
The perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
On the back facade, cement render and black-painted steel update the existing terra-cotta roof tiles. Custom glass doors fabricated by TCM Building Group open onto the garden, where a stone path leads to a new building housing Kate’s studio and Tom’s wine cellar.
On the back facade, cement render and black-painted steel update the existing terra-cotta roof tiles. Custom glass doors fabricated by TCM Building Group open onto the garden, where a stone path leads to a new building housing Kate’s studio and Tom’s wine cellar.
Set in a 1970s Brutalism residence by Brazilian architect Wladimir Alves de Souzain, and located the heart of Santa Teresa in Rio, Chez Georges is a nine bedroom hillside house with soaring ceilings and a music studio that overlooks the Brazilian rainforest
Set in a 1970s Brutalism residence by Brazilian architect Wladimir Alves de Souzain, and located the heart of Santa Teresa in Rio, Chez Georges is a nine bedroom hillside house with soaring ceilings and a music studio that overlooks the Brazilian rainforest
In the warm interior of the X House in Hennepin, Illinois, Diane Pascal and Thomas Richie enjoy the view from their boiled-wool Ligne Roset couch in the main living area, where wood paneling on the ceiling and walls mirrors the topography of the landscape. A gauzy green curtain adds a moment of color to the scheme.
In the warm interior of the X House in Hennepin, Illinois, Diane Pascal and Thomas Richie enjoy the view from their boiled-wool Ligne Roset couch in the main living area, where wood paneling on the ceiling and walls mirrors the topography of the landscape. A gauzy green curtain adds a moment of color to the scheme.
This modular home prototype by Meka is a shipping container clad in cedar.
This modular home prototype by Meka is a shipping container clad in cedar.
A rendering of the new accommodations illustrate the connection to the site.
A rendering of the new accommodations illustrate the connection to the site.
Lead architect Angie Chadwick of Apio Arquitectos explains of the client, "They were looking for a place with no phone connections or internet access, so they can really get connected with nature and family life. We started the project with the ambition of making a place where they can spend a simple day together, cooking, playing, reading, fishing."
Lead architect Angie Chadwick of Apio Arquitectos explains of the client, "They were looking for a place with no phone connections or internet access, so they can really get connected with nature and family life. We started the project with the ambition of making a place where they can spend a simple day together, cooking, playing, reading, fishing."
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
As a rug designer, Simon planned out the large blue dot on the bright blue Tretford carpet. Simon explains that this tough carpet is made with ribbed goats hair and has recently made a comeback after being a popular wall covering material in the ‘70s.
As a rug designer, Simon planned out the large blue dot on the bright blue Tretford carpet. Simon explains that this tough carpet is made with ribbed goats hair and has recently made a comeback after being a popular wall covering material in the ‘70s.
The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
Beneath a recycled-wood ceiling and centered by a Bokhara rug, the living area contains furniture of their own design.
Beneath a recycled-wood ceiling and centered by a Bokhara rug, the living area contains furniture of their own design.
Residents Ann and Tony Spagnola sit with their architects, Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferiat, in front of the whitewashed brick fireplace in the living room. A vintage Butterfly chair joins custom sofas designed by the architects. Coffee tables by Alvar Aalto for Artek and pillows by Marimekko create a clean, Finnish-inflected environment.
Residents Ann and Tony Spagnola sit with their architects, Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferiat, in front of the whitewashed brick fireplace in the living room. A vintage Butterfly chair joins custom sofas designed by the architects. Coffee tables by Alvar Aalto for Artek and pillows by Marimekko create a clean, Finnish-inflected environment.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
The main floor is arranged as one long, contiguous space, with a living area and balcony at the front end. An Aulia coffee table by Henk Vos, a pair of red Eames molded plywood chairs, and a Pelican chair by Finn Juhl center the space.
The main floor is arranged as one long, contiguous space, with a living area and balcony at the front end. An Aulia coffee table by Henk Vos, a pair of red Eames molded plywood chairs, and a Pelican chair by Finn Juhl center the space.
Eric Schneider and Michael Chen take in the space-efficient renovation.
Eric Schneider and Michael Chen take in the space-efficient renovation.

67 more saves

Set cover photo