An Oslo apartment by architect Johan Tran features a Nordic and Japanese sensibilities. A Japanese-inspired sliding door made of birch plywood acts as a flexible room divider.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
The homes can be bought together or separately, and delivered to the parcel of a customer's choice.
Project Name: Tind House
“The house shouldn't be something that ties you down to one place, it should give you new options for living,” says Ojalo.
All of the systems in the Space can be monitored from a smart device, using iOhouse’s app. From adjusting the temperature to turning off the lights for the night, the user’s behavior is studied to optimize smart home programs.
The rear curtain wall system opens to an outdoor patio raised above the tree-covered landscape.
The home's small size allows it to be easily transportable. "You can rapidly respond to changing circumstances and environments,
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
A 25-foot custom bifold door made of corrugated plastic and twin-wall polycarbonate encloses an artist’s studio designed by Marc Frohn of FAR frohn&amp;rojas.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
Perkins & Will designs a mountaintop Passive House that takes energy efficiency to the next level.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
The east-end of the elongated cabin is fully glazed to capture the scenic nature outdoors.
A boulder integrated into the entrance foyer and large, triple-glazed windows immediately set the scene for indoor/outdoor living. The curved stairs lead up to the bedrooms.
Jules's room looks out onto the cantilevered deck with little to distract from the view. Alchemy Architects created all of the custom metalwork, including the railings. The Minnesota firm works with a handful of fabricators around the country. Here, Alchemy teamed with Oregon's Fidelity Builders because of its ability to handle the project's high degree of customization.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
An exercise in simplicity, the Sonoma weeHouse consists of two steel-framed volumes with ipe interiors, oiled oak cabinetry, and massive sliding glass walls that overlook valley views.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
The simple composition of the new house is inspired by midcentury modern homes. Instead of demolishing the old house, the couple decided move it to a new location a few miles away. “After all, there was no reason to put twenty odd tons in a landfill, especially since it had good structural integrity,” says designer Jamie Chioco. “It could make a good first-time home for someone just as it did for me”
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
The sofa is by Petter Skogstad for Cremme.
Nearly 500 miles from the high-rise apartment that Ralph Weigand and Maurício Uhle share in São Paulo sits a modest, prefabricated cabin, nestled deep in one of southern Brazil’s verdant forests.
Built of sustainable cross-laminated timber, a prefab cabin by the architecture firm MAPA offers a tranquil escape for São Paulo–based Maurício Uhle and Ralph Weigand. “We wanted to be in touch with nature, in a house made of wood and glass,” says Maurício. Adds Ralph, “We’d been searching for a solution that was well designed and cost-efficient and had a minimal impact on the environment.”
Minimod Curucaca floor plan
