Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
The balcony is an important part of tropical living, allowing one to enjoy breeze and light but also shade.
Pine plywood shelves offer great storage for a kids’ space, as does a carpeted floor.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
