Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with 52 windows. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with 52 windows. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.
Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345
A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
Set cover photo