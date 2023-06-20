This Bay Area family decided to splurge on top-of-the-line cabinetry by the Italian company, Cucine Lube because the kitchen would be the focal point of the open living space and where they predicted that they’d spend much of their time. The glossy panels are crafted from acrylic and glass dust to form a light and sturdy material that is "as luminous as glass." In addition, the panels are easy to maintain; resistant to water, heat, stains, and chemicals; and designed to be in contact with food—making it money well spent.