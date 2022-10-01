SubscribeSign In
24. Computer Rendered View of the G+9-10 Storied Apartment Project-ORNELLA.
24. Computer Rendered View of the G+9-10 Storied Apartment Project-ORNELLA.
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
19. Formal Living Space with well decorated & Furnished Interior.
19. Formal Living Space with well decorated & Furnished Interior.
20. Interior Decoration & Furnishing simply reflects the Oriental style.
20. Interior Decoration & Furnishing simply reflects the Oriental style.
17. Solid -void Composition with Mirror polished Tiles.
17. Solid -void Composition with Mirror polished Tiles.
18. Family Space with casual Divan & other Sitting arrangement
18. Family Space with casual Divan & other Sitting arrangement
16. Stair Lobby with diverse Floor pattern.
16. Stair Lobby with diverse Floor pattern.
15. Distinct Lobby with 2 dedicated Lifts.
15. Distinct Lobby with 2 dedicated Lifts.
14. Drive Way along with Car Park.
14. Drive Way along with Car Park.
13. Entry Gate with Digital & Manual Security.
13. Entry Gate with Digital & Manual Security.
11. Corner Entry & gateway of the Project.
11. Corner Entry & gateway of the Project.
12. Location Address & gateway of the Project.
12. Location Address & gateway of the Project.
9. Greening activities of Road Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants .
9. Greening activities of Road Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants .
10. Front Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants for a better fragrance.
10. Front Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants for a better fragrance.
8. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
8. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
7. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
7. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
6. Corner View -from Road Side Human eye level.
6. Corner View -from Road Side Human eye level.
5. Blend with Local Brick & Painted- Plastered Wall that plays a Solid-Void harmony.
5. Blend with Local Brick & Painted- Plastered Wall that plays a Solid-Void harmony.
4. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
4. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
3. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
3. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
1. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
1. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
Roof Terrace Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Roof Terrace Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.

2 more saves