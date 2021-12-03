In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
“Building resilient is just common sense. The way you build, the landscape, the placement of the house have always been at the forefront for me,” Jørgensen adds.
The retreat sits on an exposed high point giving it views of the forest, Bay of Plenty coastline, and city lights of Tauranga in the distance. "This exposure is part of what causes strong winds to buffet it,
"There is no formed driveway to the retreat, the owners just drive across the paddock in their 4-wheel drive vehicles,
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
Watercolour perspective of Ao Marama Retreat by Common Space.
South elevation of Ao Marama Retreat by Common Space.
Zuloark and Santiago Pradilla draw upon traditional craft and prefabricated design to create a hillside residence with strong roots.
"We dedicated our weekends and evenings to doing research and making decisions on various details,
The living room resembles a Sticotti furniture showroom: The architect designed the couch, coffee tables, and stumplike stools. The fireplace is made of stacked stone from San Juan, a nearby province.
Distinguished as the only home in Houston designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this masterpiece is an art collector's paradise. Ideal for both casual living and grand entertaining, this private residence features multiple art galleries, high ceilings, geothermal temperature system and the original built-in furniture.
