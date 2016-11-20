Raydoor is a sliding door and wall system that has been the choice for high-end designer lofts and residences for more than ten years. The company offers limitless options with color, lattice design patterns, and finishes to create an architectural statement within your home. With no floor track and a patented TwinFrameTM construction, Raydoor offers several ways to create sliding, bypassing, stacking, folding, pivoting, fixed, and pocket doors. Made in New York, and available for QuickShip, all of Raydoor's products are hand-finished, lightweight, durable, and easy-to-operate. For more Raydoor, check out the company on Dwell's DesignSource, and visit them in person at Dwell on Design New York, October 9-11.
This owner created an enclosed garden to enjoy his soaking tub, enhancing the feel of a private sanctuary by carefully placing a mirror that reflects a lantern and path. Zen BathWorks in Alaska (formerly Sea Otter Works) made this Red Cedar tub, and sometimes has popular sizes ready to ship. Notice the drain to capture water flowing over the top. Photo courtesy of: Zen BathWorks
Albers Barstool designed by Aaron Poritz, and crafted from Frijolillo wood, which is a hurricane-felled tropical old growth tree from Nicaragua #barstool #handmade #frijolillo
For the kitchen, master bath, and kids’ bathroom, the designers chose three different hues of Savoy stacked mosaic tile from Portland-based manufacturer Ann Sacks. Tractor barstools by BassamFellows pull up to a PentalQuartz countertop. The gas cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Miele.
Every Studio Dunn’s Kingstown barstool is made from sustainably harvested hardwood sourced from forests in the Midwest and on the East Coast. From $530
Chris Earl Part Danish, part Papua New Guinean, Chris Earl believes his background translates into what make his work unique. His walnut Bar Cart showcases his simple, refined aesthetic.
