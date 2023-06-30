“We all work online during the day, so we added two counters for working to our living/dining room,” Tina says.
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”
Designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger was introduced to the owners of the skoolie by a mutual friend after he saw some furniture and built-in work Welsh Weinberger had done in his own home. It was the first built project at this scale that he had taken on professionally.
The mirrored closet doors on the left conceal a marine portable toilet, while an outdoor shower is plumbed through a tankless water heater. The cabinet on the left holds an under-counter refrigerator. The cedar ladder to the roof deck is just glimpsed through the operable back door, which allows them to access the "garage."
The open living space has all the elements of a home in a tiny space—kitchen, dining, and living. For added flexibility, the couch turns into a bed and a dining table.
Wind River Tiny Homes helped this young family transform an open bus shell into functional living spaces. Every square inch of the bus was maximized for the best use.
Here is a look at the central aisle to the back of the bus. On the left, there is a fold-up tabletop tucked behind the couch armrest and a seat for one person, serving perfectly as a homework or writing spot. The bus also has a tiny wood stove—along with wood storage—on the ledge to the left of the fridge.
For the L-shaped kitchen, the Mayes' chose an under-counter fridge/freezer unit so as to have more counter space. The 23-inch Vigo sink is deep enough to bathe a baby or hide dirty dishes.
Whether they downsized for financial freedom, more mobility, or a simpler lifestyle, all tiny home dwellers reduced their ecological footprint, the study showed.