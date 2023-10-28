Architect Grant explains that the recessed orange wall with built-in storage shelving is a counterpoint to the view of Boston in the opposite direction.
Designed in 1959, and the most recognized and iconic piece from Polish-born design master Jorge Zalszupin, the Dinamarquesa chair takes cues from Danish design (dinamarquesa meaning Danish in Portuguese), with its elegant and clean lines.
In 2009 Rodrigues reproduced a limited edition of 40 Aspas, also known as the Chifruda, of imbuia and freijó wood frame and leather, through Espasso.
Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
A Losanges rug by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, part of Marquina’s 2011 collection, anchors the simple master bedroom of Nani Marquina's vacation home on Ibiza.
A first priority for the kitchen was sunlight: to maximize exposure, Mitchell Holladay Architects demolished as many walls as possible without compromising the home's structural integrity. LEM Piston stools by Shin and Tomoko Azumi from Design Within Reach flank a custom walnut kitchen island; sculptural hand-blown glass pendants from John Pomp Studios hang overhead.
“I didn’t want marble or granite because they aren’t sustainable,” says Seo. “Laminate is one of the few surfaces recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council toward LEED certification. Plus it’s affordable and I liked the way it looked—a triple whammy.”
The bookshelves lining the walls of the living room were inherited from family.