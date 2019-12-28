The largest of the three courtyards includes a swimming pool and hammock—an ideal spot for rest and relaxation.
During the day, light and shadows create abstract forms along the facades of the courtyard, providing different perspectives as the sun passes over.
The smallest of the three courtyards is accessible via stairs off the kitchen. Large glazing provides visibility from the main living space.
The courtyards are surrounded by cream colored walls and infilled with indigenous vegetation.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.