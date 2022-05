YStudio Mechanical Brass Pencil, $100 at the Dwell Store Everyone will want to swap an old No. 2 pencil for this heirloom-quality brass instrument from YStudio. Weighty when in hand, this pencil gives a sense of purpose to note taking, doodles, or sketching. The materials used in the pencil allow it to oxidize over time, creating a distinct patina. Or, it can be treated with bronze oil to keep its luxe shine. This image depicts a shiny new pencil on the right and an aged pencil on the left.