The house is seamlessly integrated into the landscape, at once blending in and sticking out. The exterior cleverly mirrors its surroundings in tone and texture. Solar panels are discretely tucked into the dunes next to the house, and passive building techniques maximize energy efficiency and improve insulation. Wood was favored as both structural and finish material, due to its longevity, recyclability, beauty when aged, and favorable acoustic qualities. Furthermore, since it does not react with salt, wood naturally shields the sea-bordering home from the elements.
More native grasses set the tone near the generously sized concrete pavers leading to the entrance. “We didn’t want the planting to feel like a country cottage garden—that would have felt disconnected with the view behind it,” Trainor says.
