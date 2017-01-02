“The challenge was to render the site whole again after the original owner ‘bladed’ most of the creosote bush,” explains Debra Burnette, who concieved the landscape design.
For a bit more money than the cost of a dorm bed (though not much more!) you can book a guesthouse-style room with made-up beds and a view of the ocean and mountains on the other side of the Faxaflói bay.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
This winter retreat located in a forest in the Araucanía Region of Chile was designed by MC2 Arquitectos to face a small waterfall. One side features a large window, while the other walls has smaller windows that focus on specific views and provide ventilation for the house. Its painted brown exterior helps it blend into the surrounding landscape.
Le Corbusier, apartment and studio, Paris. Photo: Olivier Martin-Gambier
The kitchen is the only zone of the house without protective shutters, so the glazing was toughened to the highest standard.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
The kitchen enjoys plenty of natural light, thanks to a narrow glass window above the kitchen sink that effectively continues onto the roof as a skylight.
The bed, also by Hynam, is on casters, allowing ten Hompel to move it to gaze at the stars.
Light is controlled in the studio to facilitate the artist’s work. Half of the studio is flooded with northern light for traditional art forms such as sculpture and drawing, while the other half minimizes light to avoid screen glare for digital work.
All of the plywood, concrete, and steel surfaces inside the house were left unfinished. “We like to use natural materials in their raw state and minimize the use of synthetic surfaces and drywall,” says Mihalyo.
Indoor Sunbathing“In the morning, the eastern light comes into the small terrace by the kitchen,” De Smedt says. “If I have work to do at home, which I do a lot, I’ll sit at the dining table and just look out. And in the summer, I’m out on the terrace. On clear nights, I’ll head upstairs. There’s a skylight and you can see the stars. Even in the city, you totally can! The skylight really changes the condition of the interior. If you light that gap in the evening from the outside, it’s as if there is daylight.” The Inconstant Gardener“I have a lot of cacti, which is probably because I don’t have a green thumb,” admits De Smedt of his sculptural flora. Inspired perhaps by his neighbors’ greenhouse just across from his patio, the architect’s next project for the apartment involves turning the terrace into something of an oasis—as long as the plants are hardy. “I have an idea to grow some ivy.”
The grounds of LongHouse are a remarkable example of landscape design—Larsen took a bare lot and filled it in with a pond, hills, trees, and plantings, all arranged in a carefully plotted but seemingly wild horizon line.
The Charles Forberg-designed LongHouse, Larsen’s estate in East Hampton, was inspired in equal parts by Japanese Shinto shrines and Larsen’s old New York City loft. A glass ceiling is embedded along the spine of the peaked roof, and allows for such remarkable rooms as the entryway-turned-greenhouse. Larsen says, “It’s remarkable that there aren’t more glass-ceilinged rooms. It didn’t cost more than a real ceiling, and it doesn’t lose or gain more heat, but if you can’t be outdoors, it’s very pleasant and the plants like it.” The beams and trusswork were made from Douglas fir in Minnesota.
The minimal design of the Mandakovic House by WMR Arquitectos in Navidad, Los Arcos, Chile, allows its scenic location take center stage. Photo by Sergio Pirrone.
Boglione's terrarium-like bathroom doubles as an office. Every morning he sits in his armchair with his laptop before venturing further afield.
Far from the noise of Tokyo, it's easy to see how these houses serve as meditation and relaxation places.
The front door is made from re-milled old leftover beams. A custom pivot mechanism allows the weight of the massive door to rest on a tiny point, allowing for almost friction-free operation.
Maple performs in the basement playroom. The basement windows are coated with a polycarbonate greenhouse glaze.
An Eero Saarinen Womb chair sits in the master bedroom, which also has a small office space.
Even the master bath is open to the surrounding water.
Arranged and slotted together like a tidy row of Legos, the IJsselstein housing project reflects typical Dutch efficiency, “not just in terms of materials used,” notes architect Gregory Kiss, “but in terms of space as well.”
The buildings follow the topography and capture passive solar heat in the winter months. They feature straw bale walls to the east, north and west.
The home's heat comes from a highly efficient wood-burning stove from Rais. Though wood burning is banned in Boulder, the sealed firebox can be used year-round, with combustion technology so effective it's said to release less carbon dioxide than decomposing wood. After logs burn down to embers, the stove continues to radiate heat for hours, reducing the amount of kindling required to keep the place warm.
Entirely off the grid, the house is powered by four photovoltaic panels that supply electricity to lights, small appliances, and water pumps.
The roof of the Center for Environmental Innovation and Education is planted with species indigenous to the area to reduce run-off water and reduce heat absorption. Photo by Bilyana Dimitrova, Courtesy of the Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries
The architect used horizontal slats for privacy, but alternated them on the fence and second-floor deck to allow sunlight and breezes through. Solar panels atop the roof heat the water; a green roof is in the process of growing in. The project was awarded Green Renovation of the Year and Best Housing Detail at the 2009 Ottawa Housing Design Awards.
This section shows the living roof that will provide excellent insulation and curtail stormwater runoff. Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light to heat the centrally located rammed-earth wall.
His Gaggenau oven and range, set into an oiled-steel counter, help heat things up in his kitchen.
