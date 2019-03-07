The internal courtyard looks into the living, dining and kitchen space of the home's ground floor.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
Master bedroom features sliding windows and privacy screens that span the width of the home.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.
Gibson opened up the interiors to create an "engawa," an edging strip of non-tatami matted flooring in Japanese architecture, that he then enclosed in a steel mesh curtain.