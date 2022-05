The space was originally a 500-square-foot storage room with concrete floors and a high ceiling. The main element jones | haydu added is a sculptural wooden ceiling that drapes over the space in a dramatic arch. "The owners had high expectations for the space, but a relatively low budget," says Jones. By keeping the original floors and using inexpensive plywood in a standard maple finish for the cabinetry and ceiling, the designers accomplished a striking design with a minimum of resources.