SubscribeSign In
La Quimera House
La Quimera House
After passing through a small grove of trees at the front of the property, the drive turns toward the front view of the farmhouse.
After passing through a small grove of trees at the front of the property, the drive turns toward the front view of the farmhouse.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
A light-filled extension by Tom Turner Architects nods to the history and craft of a 17th-century home.
A light-filled extension by Tom Turner Architects nods to the history and craft of a 17th-century home.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
“The main volume presents a traditional front and is wrapped on the west and south by a deep porch,” says architect Erin Sterling Lewis. “Living and dining spaces access the porch.” A standing seam metal roof with a Kynar finish and HardiePlank Lap Siding cover the exterior of this 3,000-square-foot home.
“The main volume presents a traditional front and is wrapped on the west and south by a deep porch,” says architect Erin Sterling Lewis. “Living and dining spaces access the porch.” A standing seam metal roof with a Kynar finish and HardiePlank Lap Siding cover the exterior of this 3,000-square-foot home.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The white marble backsplash of this tiny, open kitchen is gracefully juxtaposed against the rustic feel of this 19th-century former banana warehouse conversion in Barcelona.
The white marble backsplash of this tiny, open kitchen is gracefully juxtaposed against the rustic feel of this 19th-century former banana warehouse conversion in Barcelona.