A beautiful villa in North Iceland Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland A new spacious villa, one floor. All commodities, jacuzzi and beautiful scenery. Ideal for families or friends. The villa is located in the exclusive residence area of Akureyri, the Northern capital of Iceland, offers easy access not only to the center of Akureyri but also all the interesting sites surrounding this Northern capital. Just to give an example of the numerous opportunities for excursions; the most popular being - the road skirting the beautiful western shore of the Eyjafjordur Fjord, the magnificent waterfalls, Goðafoss and Dettifoss, Dimmuborgir, Mývatn and the Grand Canyon of Jökulsárgljúfur. It is also possible to take an organized day trip from Akureyri to the island of Grimsey, which straddles the Arctic Circle. www.airbnb.com/roo...