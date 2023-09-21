SubscribeSign In
Shannon, who’s involved in the craft community, suggested that Caleb commission local metalsmith Erica Moody to make the hardware for the cabinetry in the entry.
Shannon, who’s involved in the craft community, suggested that Caleb commission local metalsmith Erica Moody to make the hardware for the cabinetry in the entry.
Liu says the family dog is "big and friendly,
Liu says the family dog is "big and friendly,
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.