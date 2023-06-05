Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Ashley Lancaster
Follow
12
Saves
Followers
Following
"Natural treasures like the turquoise waters, dense jungle terrain, and pristine white beaches make Little Pipe Cay a picture-perfect Caribbean paradise,
One of the bathrooms, redone by Design Studio 15, includes tiles by Artistic Tile and a noteworthy light fixture.
In the closet at left in the primary bathroom, Sergio Mercado Design included a beverage center and towel warming drawer.
Lillian Wu Studio took over the “service pantry” off the formal dining room.
Wesley Moon, Inc. wanted to take the house’s Edwardian past and update it, as seen in this banquette by Jonas Workroom in the kitchen.
The Marlow Lounge, designed by Sawyer | Berson, was yet another space designed with the late actress in mind—“as if she was with us today”—and features a custom stone mantel by Lido Stoneworks.
Lindsey Coral Harper Interior Design had this to say of this bathroom: “A grandmillenial chic powder room, fit for a queen, with a granny chic glam vibe.”
Mary McDonald Inc. designed this bedroom with a “lady-like nod to the women of centuries past.”
The ample laundry room was Fairfax Dorn Projects, and uses Jennifer Shorto’s new “Pompeii” wallpaper.
Halden Interiors, who transformed the Den, “wanted to design a space that felt protected by the beauty of nature and that evokes passion.”
Naming their room “Good Spirits,” Ghislaine Viñas too was inspired by Marlowe, as well as Edgar Bronfman, Jr.
Janice Parker Landscape Architects did the plantings on the outside of the 1902 brick and limestone mansion.