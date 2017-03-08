On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
In the powder room, the vanity surface is Silestone, the sink is Kohler, and the faucet is Brizo. The drawer pulls are from Siro designs. An instant hot water system from Eemax was installed.
In the powder room, the vanity surface is Silestone, the sink is Kohler, and the faucet is Brizo. The drawer pulls are from Siro designs. An instant hot water system from Eemax was installed.
A Hansgrohe Raindance shower head is mounted behind the glass in the master bathroom. A Kohler Ladina undermount sink sits under the vanity mirror.
A Hansgrohe Raindance shower head is mounted behind the glass in the master bathroom. A Kohler Ladina undermount sink sits under the vanity mirror.
Floating maple cabinetry at the master bath vanity provides for material continuity throughout the home's minimalist interior.
Floating maple cabinetry at the master bath vanity provides for material continuity throughout the home's minimalist interior.
freestanding tub and floating walnut vanity at black, white and walnut master bath [modern renovation / orange, california]
freestanding tub and floating walnut vanity at black, white and walnut master bath [modern renovation / orange, california]
series 900 35½" UP floating vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. UP vanity design incorporates a single drawer with drawer organization included and an open bottom shelf to store and display pretty toiletries. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top sink available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 900 framed mirror.
series 900 35½" UP floating vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. UP vanity design incorporates a single drawer with drawer organization included and an open bottom shelf to store and display pretty toiletries. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top sink available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 900 framed mirror.
series 1800 71" FULL double vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. Internally, the slim inner drawers and larger bottom drawers provide ample opportunity for bathroom storage. Drawer organization is included for upper and lower drawers. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 1800 framed mirror.
series 1800 71" FULL double vanity features a unique 45 degree join on the two lower angles. Internally, the slim inner drawers and larger bottom drawers provide ample opportunity for bathroom storage. Drawer organization is included for upper and lower drawers. The vanity frame is available in Natural Oak or White Matte lacquer finish. The vanity drawer front is available in a Vintage Oak finish as standard, which beautifully showcases the knotty characteristics of oak. Vanity drawer front available in a Distressed Oak finish by special request. Coordinating blu∙stone™ vanity top available in ½" or 4" thickness. Pair with 45° series 1800 framed mirror.
Open rectangular cutouts in modern wood cabinetry were the way to go in this bathroom vanity.
Open rectangular cutouts in modern wood cabinetry were the way to go in this bathroom vanity.
Custom bathroom vanities have the benefit of being tailored for space efficiency and personal use. Breakfast Woodworks created this custom teak vanity for a master bathroom.
Custom bathroom vanities have the benefit of being tailored for space efficiency and personal use. Breakfast Woodworks created this custom teak vanity for a master bathroom.
The flooring in the master bath is vein-cut Ocean Silver travertine. The custom bathroom vanity is stained birch, the polished chrome fixtures are from Hansgrohe’s Axor Uno2 line, and the chair is upholstered in Checker by Alexander Girard for Maharam.
The flooring in the master bath is vein-cut Ocean Silver travertine. The custom bathroom vanity is stained birch, the polished chrome fixtures are from Hansgrohe’s Axor Uno2 line, and the chair is upholstered in Checker by Alexander Girard for Maharam.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
Matching Ladena sinks by Kohler, outfitted with Talis S faucets by Hansgrohe, stand inside polished Stormy Sky countertops by PentalQuartz.
Matching Ladena sinks by Kohler, outfitted with Talis S faucets by Hansgrohe, stand inside polished Stormy Sky countertops by PentalQuartz.
The kitchen table.
The kitchen table.
A tight construction budget informed the choices Sean Guess made as he designed a house for a couple in Austin, Texas. Budget-minded materials, like the James Hardie fiber-cement siding, helped hold construction costs to $130 per square foot. Sherwin-Williams’s Cyberspace hue colors the exterior and Parakeet coats the custom kitchen cabinets by Austin Wood Works. The planter is made from Cor-Ten steel.
A tight construction budget informed the choices Sean Guess made as he designed a house for a couple in Austin, Texas. Budget-minded materials, like the James Hardie fiber-cement siding, helped hold construction costs to $130 per square foot. Sherwin-Williams’s Cyberspace hue colors the exterior and Parakeet coats the custom kitchen cabinets by Austin Wood Works. The planter is made from Cor-Ten steel.
The appliances have been installed, and the
The appliances have been installed, and the
Lewis also installed the 42” Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator, which features a SmartSpace™ system that embeds the ice dispenser in the freezer door, freeing up storage space. The adjustable cantilevered shelves add even more capacity and move with a touch of a button. In keeping with the sleek aesthetic of the kitchen, the fridge also has an LED touch control panel. Lewis can use her phone to monitor energy use, delay defrosting, and check on the fridge's performance with Smart Diagnosis.dd a caption
Lewis also installed the 42” Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator, which features a SmartSpace™ system that embeds the ice dispenser in the freezer door, freeing up storage space. The adjustable cantilevered shelves add even more capacity and move with a touch of a button. In keeping with the sleek aesthetic of the kitchen, the fridge also has an LED touch control panel. Lewis can use her phone to monitor energy use, delay defrosting, and check on the fridge's performance with Smart Diagnosis.dd a caption
Maca purchased linen in Indonesia for the draperies in the living room, where a wall of Western Windows overlooks the home’s front entrance. An Ochre light is above a coffee table from Bo Concept, where the family often sits on pillows to eat dinner and play games.
Maca purchased linen in Indonesia for the draperies in the living room, where a wall of Western Windows overlooks the home’s front entrance. An Ochre light is above a coffee table from Bo Concept, where the family often sits on pillows to eat dinner and play games.
The Scyon Axon cladding of this gabled Melbourne addition gleams at midday. Designer Dan Gayfer punctuated the facade with sliding glass doors and a row of windows to fill the narrow home with sunlight.
The Scyon Axon cladding of this gabled Melbourne addition gleams at midday. Designer Dan Gayfer punctuated the facade with sliding glass doors and a row of windows to fill the narrow home with sunlight.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.
The original home’s dilapidated rear wall was in such poor condition that Roberts called it “an opportunity in disguise.” She removed the wall and built a two-story addition that features double-glazed windows and sliding doors for unified entertaining inside and in the garden.
The original home’s dilapidated rear wall was in such poor condition that Roberts called it “an opportunity in disguise.” She removed the wall and built a two-story addition that features double-glazed windows and sliding doors for unified entertaining inside and in the garden.
There are generously proportioned nine-foot-high ceilings throughout the Desert House. Marmol Radziner designed and built the outdoor table and benches from reclaimed Douglas fir.
There are generously proportioned nine-foot-high ceilings throughout the Desert House. Marmol Radziner designed and built the outdoor table and benches from reclaimed Douglas fir.
For the bathroom, the architects designed a clever tub that can serve as a shower, too. “Curved bath edges are not great to stand in so we wanted it to have a flat base,” Bright says. “We also didn't like that you would have to step over the edge of the bath to get in the shower. The solution to this was to sink it down.” The light is by Tub Design and fixtures by Duravit.
For the bathroom, the architects designed a clever tub that can serve as a shower, too. “Curved bath edges are not great to stand in so we wanted it to have a flat base,” Bright says. “We also didn't like that you would have to step over the edge of the bath to get in the shower. The solution to this was to sink it down.” The light is by Tub Design and fixtures by Duravit.
McMinn, an architect, helps Soren construct a TinkerToy tower. The cowhide rug is from Perfect Leather Goods, and the Wassily Chair is by Marcel Breuer for Knoll.
McMinn, an architect, helps Soren construct a TinkerToy tower. The cowhide rug is from Perfect Leather Goods, and the Wassily Chair is by Marcel Breuer for Knoll.
By taking advantage of economies of scale, a Houston native and a pair of mod-minded developers team up to create nine affordable row houses in the Houston Heights.
By taking advantage of economies of scale, a Houston native and a pair of mod-minded developers team up to create nine affordable row houses in the Houston Heights.
“I love this low-level stair window. It’s at head height when you’re at the bottom of the stairs; it gives you a glimpse of, and connection to, the garden outside. Most of the windows capture what I’d call ‘hero shots,’ but some, like this one, are completely unexpected.”
“I love this low-level stair window. It’s at head height when you’re at the bottom of the stairs; it gives you a glimpse of, and connection to, the garden outside. Most of the windows capture what I’d call ‘hero shots,’ but some, like this one, are completely unexpected.”
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
Two glass facades in the living space allow for an unencumbered view of the beech tree.
Two glass facades in the living space allow for an unencumbered view of the beech tree.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Dan Pacek and John Roynon of Leonia, New Jersey, expanded and renovated their tiny kitchen, integrating it more sensibly into their 1911 house while borrowing natural light from secondary sources, such as a window on the landing leading to the second floor.
Dan Pacek and John Roynon of Leonia, New Jersey, expanded and renovated their tiny kitchen, integrating it more sensibly into their 1911 house while borrowing natural light from secondary sources, such as a window on the landing leading to the second floor.
Set cover photo