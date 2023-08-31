SubscribeSign In
Main view
Main view
A skylight carved into the spa building appropriately fills this relaxation zone with natural light.
A skylight carved into the spa building appropriately fills this relaxation zone with natural light.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.