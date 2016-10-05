"I went on my first trip to Norway in 1996," Schluchtmann says. "The landscape and the light left such a strong impression on me that I decided to give up my law studies and to go to Berlin to become a photographer."
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
In the master bedroom, Mori custom built a beveled edge bed with side drawers and lined with the windows with automatic curtains, both blackout and sheer.
The property sits on three acres and includes a heated pool, a pool house that was originally designed in 1981, a Mori-designed wine cellar, and a sunning deck above the pool house. The terrace features a waterfall and fern garden.
The elder Popp bought the Le Corbusier chairs in the ’80s and the Arco Flos lamp in the ’70s; the Philippe Starck barstools were purchased recently for the apartment. The antique rugs are from Ronald Popp’s collection, and the art is by mostly Bay Area artists. To help control costs, Popp worked with much of the existing 1950s building’s elements, such as the brick fireplace, giving it a coat of white paint “to provide a better background for the art.” Just off the living room, accessed through a floor-to-ceiling glass door, is a garden for Popp’s father.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Two San Francisco art and travel addicts overhauled a loft—and customized a pair of shipping containers—to accommodate their collection and reflect their passions. The shipping containers were stacked, joined with steel tubes, and lashed to reinforced floor joints to make them earthquake-safe.
