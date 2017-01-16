Renewed Classic Eichler Remodel Klopf Architecture, Growsgreen Landscape Design, and Flegel's Construction partnered to bring this mid-century atrium Eichler home up to 21st century standards. Together with the owners, Geoff Campen and the Klopf Architecture team carefully integrated elements and ideas from the mid-century period without making the space seem dated. They entrusted Klopf Architecture to respectfully expand and update the home, while still keeping it “classic”. The Klopf team helped them open up the kitchen, dining, and living spaces into one flowing great room, expand the master suite, replace the kitchen and bathrooms, and provide additional features like an office and powder room, all while maintaining the mid-century modern style of this Silicon Valley home.