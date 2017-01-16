A. Quincy Jones and Frederick E. Emmons, Architects. Fairhaven Tract Eichler Homes Model LJ-124, Orange, California, 1961. Photograph by Jason Schmidt, 2012. Courtesy Hammer Museum, Los Angeles.
Wade and Hanh Bannister spent over five years renovating their 1961 Joseph Eichler house to add modern amenities while retaining the structure's midcentury spirit.
By night, the living room gives off light instead of taking it in. WAC Recessed lighting, as well as lamps by Vibia and Nelson Bubble softly illuminate the living space. Photo by: Scott Hargis
Balboa Highlands, Granada Hills, California, by Joseph Eichler.
Fairwood, a tract in Sunnyvale, California, by Joseph Eichler.
Renewed Classic Eichler Remodel Klopf Architecture, Growsgreen Landscape Design, and Flegel's Construction partnered to bring this mid-century atrium Eichler home up to 21st century standards. Together with the owners, Geoff Campen and the Klopf Architecture team carefully integrated elements and ideas from the mid-century period without making the space seem dated. They entrusted Klopf Architecture to respectfully expand and update the home, while still keeping it “classic”. The Klopf team helped them open up the kitchen, dining, and living spaces into one flowing great room, expand the master suite, replace the kitchen and bathrooms, and provide additional features like an office and powder room, all while maintaining the mid-century modern style of this Silicon Valley home.
Photographer: Andrea Calo
Today, as in the 1970s, the central courtyard is an oasis within the city. Along with a pool, the area is also home to a market-centric restaurant. For architect Javier Sanchez of JSa Arquitectura, the transformation from motel to (boutique) hotel began with "urban-archeological work," as his team researched the structure's past lives. Digging through decades' worth of renovations, and, virtually, through Google Images, they found inspiration in the relaxed poolside glamour of the interior courtyard in its heyday—then updated it by losing dated touches like the AstroTurf patio and by streamlining the swimming pool into a modern, glass-edged refuge.
The home’s geometric silhouette echoes the classic typology of the region’s gable roof barns. “We took our inspiration from this vernacular architecture and re-interpreted it with a contemporary twist,” Dworkind says.
Image courtesy of David Smith.
Mike McConkey, a superintendent for a general contractor, tasked Chris Bittner of OBR Architecture with designing an environmentally sensitive home for he and his wife in San Diego County. Utilizing three shipping containers and a bevy of cost-effective appliances, they managed to limit the budget to $160,000.
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Architects Dominic Leong, Mark Kroeckel, Dror Benshetrit and moderator Kelsey Keith, Senior Editor Dwell speak during the Designing for Retail Spaces Panel Discussion hosted by New York Magazine and Dwell on October 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine)
