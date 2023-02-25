SubscribeSign In
The loft’s four-foot-high rail was fabricated by general contractor Create NYC Contracting, using metal mesh from McNichols. The bed is by Nathaniel Wojtalik.
Designers Jaffer Kolb and Ivi Diamantopoulou had to contend with the apartment’s two giant columns. The loft’s outline conforms to one of them.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
New Affiliates transformed Victoria Bartlett’s 1,000-square-foot loft in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, using everyday materials like brass and plywood. The shelves are made with Home Depot hardware.
The sink’s copper pipes were rerouted to come down from the ceiling instead of up through the cabinets. Some of the storage units have lacquered MDF faces.
Guest Bedroom
kitchen
